Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises 2.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 97.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KJAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 1,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

