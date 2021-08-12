Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.94% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

