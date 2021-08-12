Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$2,392,439.40.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

