Insider Buying: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$2,392,439.40.

EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

