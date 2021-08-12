Insider Buying: International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Insider Buys C$12,485.00 in Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,485.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,672,210.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00.

International Lithium stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 34,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,742. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.16.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

