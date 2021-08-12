Insider Buying: Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Acquires C$95,000.40 in Stock

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Hurst bought 158,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,033,334 shares in the company, valued at C$620,000.40.

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

