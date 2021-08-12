Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Buys 8,770 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

