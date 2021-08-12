Insider Buying: Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Insider Acquires £35,000 in Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) insider J. Peter Pham purchased 250,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).
Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £64.65 million and a P/E ratio of -33.19. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a one year low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
