Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Buys 150 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Max Vermoken purchased 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

Shares of LON SRC opened at GBX 99.99 ($1.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.22. SigmaRoc plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.52 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £279.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

