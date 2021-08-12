Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys 131,200 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,195.50.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.36. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

