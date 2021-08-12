Insider Buying: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Purchases $45,360.00 in Stock

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.