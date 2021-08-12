Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $48.04.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,800.00.
NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 278,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.