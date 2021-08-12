Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 4 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $48.04.

On Thursday, July 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $4,800.00.

NYSE ACEL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 278,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

