Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 719,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.