Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.28. The stock had a trading volume of 719,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.49.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 68,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
