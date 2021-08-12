Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$151,700.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.13. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.