Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$151,700.00 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,573.61.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.13. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48.

Get Cascades alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.