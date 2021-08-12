Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 62 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MKL traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $1,280.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,438. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,211.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

