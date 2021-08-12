Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 8,960 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

