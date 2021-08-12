Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,278 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 8,278 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $40,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $174,560.32.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 7,858 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,718.40.

On Monday, July 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98.

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $272,989.47.

PFMT stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

