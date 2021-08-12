Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $728,539.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $788,126.46.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.45 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.35.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

