Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $10,060,901.76 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total transaction of $10,060,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,181,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Snowflake stock opened at $275.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.60. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.