Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells $64,695.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark G. Holladay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 628.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

