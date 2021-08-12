Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $2,410,000.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $677,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,656,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

