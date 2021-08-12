Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $183,194.88 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $183,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

