Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.28. 923,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.