Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 54,328,899 shares changing hands.

About Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI)

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc operates as a technology based highway solutions contractor in California. The company focuses on providing labor, materials, and related equipment for corrective and maintenance services for the California state transportation infrastructure. It also installs temperature control systems and associated sensors, as well as engages in the other general electrical contracting works.

