Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.05. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Interface by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Interface by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interface by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 402.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

