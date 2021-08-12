International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,040. The stock has a market cap of $446.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

