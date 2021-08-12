Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$18.50 at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.23.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

