InterRent REIT to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.