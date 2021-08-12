Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Intertape Polymer Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ITPOF traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 20,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $27.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITPOF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

