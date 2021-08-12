Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

