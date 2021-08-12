IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Tuesday.

IntriCon stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,079. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -532.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $115,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 81,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

