Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. Invacare has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invacare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

