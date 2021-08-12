Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $811,000.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.92 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

