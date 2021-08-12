Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJP stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.66. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

