Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Decreased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. 13,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,215. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.