Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,265,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.