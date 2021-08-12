Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

