Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 373.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

