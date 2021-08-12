Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/23/2021 – Airbus was given a new €134.00 ($157.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – Airbus was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

7/12/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

6/30/2021 – Airbus was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Airbus stock traded up €0.56 ($0.66) on Thursday, reaching €115.72 ($136.14). 712,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €111.78. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

