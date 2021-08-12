Investors Purchase Large Volume of Albertsons Companies Put Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,812 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,471% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 182,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 446,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

