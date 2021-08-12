Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,341% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

SANA opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

