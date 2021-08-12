Investors Purchase Large Volume of IEC Electronics Put Options (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,715 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 28,013% compared to the average volume of 31 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEC Electronics stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 2,846,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,983. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

