ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,072. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IO. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

