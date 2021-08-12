Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ionis earnings and sales missed estimates in Q2. Ionis has diverse revenue streams. Spinraza, made by Ionis and licensed to Biogen, has witnessed strong patient uptake, which in turn brings in significant royalty revenues for Ionis. The company has a broad pipeline of partnered programs with Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis and others. It to diversify revenues away from Spinraza royalties. Several data readouts are scheduled in 2021/2022, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, the competitive environment for Ionis’ product/pipeline, mainly Spinraza is intense. Spinraza’s sales are being hurt by competition. Also, Ionis is dependent on Biogen for significant part of its revenues, which is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.21.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,382. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

