IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52.30 ($0.68). IQE shares last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 775,159 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £400.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

