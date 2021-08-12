iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.57. 455,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.22. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

