iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. 118,183 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

