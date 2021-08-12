iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,824. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17.

