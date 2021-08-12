iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,017,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

