iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $76.60. 2,186,824 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.