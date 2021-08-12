iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.77. 1,511,487 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

